Everybody love presents

New Year is almost here, it's time to get in the festive mood, with all the songs and gifts, as suitable for the spirit of the season.
This video was created by the team behind Moldavian animated film Gypsy, that I've already mentioned before with two funny video segments they did. Now they released third special segment just for New Year's Eve celebration.
Visit their production blog (English version available) for more details, or this user on Vimeo to see the actual working process on animation.
