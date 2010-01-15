Booooooo!!

After I am done booing Oliver Stone (just because), here is some nice looking photos, taken by Annie Leibovitz for Vanity Fair. Not her best work but it will do.
This is of course Stone's new movie Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, a sequel to his classic from '87.
Story and short video from the photoshoot - here.
Almost voted this cool for Michael Douglas, but Shia Lebouf can eat shit. Looks like another unnecessary sequel. Great site, btw. Keep it up, man.ReplyDelete
I only just found this site and you are going to drop it? This looks great. Don't take it away and deprive us.ReplyDelete
Kudos to ur work.
Can't say I'm looking forward to this, mostly cause I strongly disliked the first.ReplyDelete
