09 January 2010

People in ancient Rome were really photogenic

New show, carrying the epic title Spartacus: Blood and Sand, is about to hit the TV screens in just two weeks. I've already mentioned the show before, and here is the latest trailer for this romantic, sensual and erotic display of extreme violence, brutal murder and blatant injustice.



Second season of the show was already ordered by the broadcasting company Starz.
More video segments, including behind the scenes look and interviews with the actors, on this page.
Reactions: 

2 comments:

  1. seen the first two episodes
    and was dissapointed
    i can only compare it to rome
    only this was made for gay dudes

    ReplyDelete

  2. That's bad news, but I need to see it by myself.

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)