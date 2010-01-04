Yes, that was impressive

New trailer for the upcoming action film From Paris With Love only makes the anticipation higher.
There are also reports, that Pierre Morel, the director, was hired recently by Paramount for their new adaptation of Dune, after Peter Berg abandoned the project back in Fall. What a perfect example of the differences between the decades. In 80's it was "what the hell is going on in this movie" David Lynch, now it's "lets kick some ass and explode stuff" Pierre Morel. I wonder how it will turn out.
