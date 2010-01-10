Short Animation - The Terrible Thing of Alpha-9 (2009)

Film news, Trailers for upcoming films and other cool stuff
This is exactly the flaw of mankind. We rather assume and label instead of truly understanding.
That's not entirely correct. This short emphasizes this point, you right, but just to make a statement. This is what Art does.Real human behavior is more complex and based on bigger variety of psychological impulses, cultural norms and other twists.
This is exactly the flaw of mankind. We rather assume and label instead of truly understanding.ReplyDelete
That's not entirely correct. This short emphasizes this point, you right, but just to make a statement. This is what Art does.ReplyDelete
Real human behavior is more complex and based on bigger variety of psychological impulses, cultural norms and other twists.