10 January 2010

Short Animation - The Terrible Thing of Alpha-9 (2009)




Directed by Jake Armstrong, visit his blog.
  1. This is exactly the flaw of mankind. We rather assume and label instead of truly understanding.

  2. That's not entirely correct. This short emphasizes this point, you right, but just to make a statement. This is what Art does.

    Real human behavior is more complex and based on bigger variety of psychological impulses, cultural norms and other twists.

